New Era of Social Media is Phygital

Current Problems

Since the early 2000s, the internet has revolutionized the way we interact, communicate, and access information. With just a few clicks, we can access an infinite amount of information, connect with individuals from all corners of the world, and even conduct business transactions without ever leaving the comfort of our homes. Despite the numerous benefits of digital technology, there remains an undeniable gap between the internet and real life.

Concept of Profile and Personas

An Ideal Situation

‘Phygital’ world is where physical and digital environments are blended and physical and digital elements are integrated into a single experience. ‘Phygital’ is like the love child of the physical world and the digital realm. It’s where the tangible and the intangible get frisky and create a baby that’s both real and virtual. It’s the mashup of atoms and bits, the fusion of pixels and molecules. It’s like the ultimate hybrid, a cyborg of experiences. It sounds like a dream and a dream also means it has not been a reality yet.

Phygital Concept Illustration

Entering a New Era

Introducing Loop, a novel and proprietary platform based on proximity and location technology. Loop is a phygital social media platform that combines the best of both worlds, allowing users to connect with other people and the community virtually while also facilitating real-life interactions and experiences.

Mobile concept for 3D social map
Concept of 3D Social Map
Young Adults, by courtesy of @fauxels

By leveraging the power of technology to enhance our real-life experiences, Loop is poised to revolutionize the way we connect with one another, helping us all to feel more connected, supported, and fulfilled in our daily lives.

